Beasley scored 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-1 FT) to go with four rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 110-97 loss to Dallas.

Shooting an efficient 10-of-13 for 21 points, Beasley ended up leading all New York scorers Tuesday. Between a few spot starts and a return to the bench, the forward is averaging 9.4 points in his last seven games. Beasley averaged 6.2 points in his four starts compared to 13.6 points in three games from the bench during this span. Altogether, Tuesday's 76.9 percent shooting performance was his most efficient night when taking over 10 shots in a game since shooting 8-of-11 for 72.7 percent on January 5. Overall, Beasley is shooting a solid 49.8 percent on 10.4 shots per game in 61 games this season.