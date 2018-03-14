Knicks' Michael Beasley: Scores team-high 21 points Tuesday
Beasley scored 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-1 FT) to go with four rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 110-97 loss to Dallas.
Shooting an efficient 10-of-13 for 21 points, Beasley ended up leading all New York scorers Tuesday. Between a few spot starts and a return to the bench, the forward is averaging 9.4 points in his last seven games. Beasley averaged 6.2 points in his four starts compared to 13.6 points in three games from the bench during this span. Altogether, Tuesday's 76.9 percent shooting performance was his most efficient night when taking over 10 shots in a game since shooting 8-of-11 for 72.7 percent on January 5. Overall, Beasley is shooting a solid 49.8 percent on 10.4 shots per game in 61 games this season.
More News
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Shifting back to bench Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Tallies double-double in start•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: On track for start Sunday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Scores 16 off bench Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Bumped to reserve role Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Playing time takes hit Friday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...