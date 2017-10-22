Knicks' Michael Beasley: Sees 18 minutes in return from ankle injury

Beasley (ankle) recorded six points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one turnover across 18 minutes during Saturday's 107-111 loss to the Pistons.

Beasley was dealing with a sore ankle going into Saturday's contest, so it's certainly promising that he was able to take the court for 18 minutes. With Lance Thomas failing to get off the bench himself, Beasley saw a fairly solid workload, though the two will still likely battle for minutes behind Kristaps Porzingis at power forward moving forward. Beasley's ankle injury should no longer be a concern.