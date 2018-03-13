Knicks' Michael Beasley: Shifting back to bench Tuesday
Beasley will shift back to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.
Lance Thomas missed Sunday's game with a sprained thumb, which allowed Beasley to reclaim a role in the top unit and post a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double over 29 minutes. However, Thomas' absence will extend just one game and he'll be re-inserted to the starting five Tuesday, which sends Beasley back to the bench. Beasley could see a slightly decreased role with the demotion, though he'll still likely operate as one of the go-to scorers in the second unit despite struggling to find his shot in recent weeks.
