Knicks' Michael Beasley: Signs one-year contract with Knicks
Beasley signed a one-year contract with the Knicks for the veteran's minimum on Tuesday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Beasley was a solid bench piece for the Bucks last season, playing in 56 games, while posting averages of 9.4 points and 3.4 rebounds across 16.7 minutes. Most notably, he showed overall improvement with his shot, posting career highs with a 53.2 percent clip from the field and an impressive 41.9 percent from deep. His ability to space the floor and score in bunches adds another dimension to the Knicks' bench and he has the versatility to operate as a stretch four or spend time at small forward. That said, look for him to battle with the likes of Lance Thomas and Mindaugas Kuzminskas for reserve minutes at the the two forward spots.
