Knicks' Michael Beasley: Starting again Monday
Beasley will make another start in place of Kristaps Porzingis (knee) on Monday against the Hornets, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
As expected, Beasley will again be the fill-in as Porzingis misses a second straight game with a sore left knee. Beasley erupted for 30 points in Saturday's win over the Thunder, going 11-of-18 from the floor while adding four assists and five rebounds in 37 minutes.
