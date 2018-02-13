Knicks' Michael Beasley: Starting as usual Monday
Updating a previous report, Beasley will start at power forward for Monday's game against the 76ers.
It was originally reported that Beasley would shift to a bench role in favor of Kyle O'Quinn, but that lineup has since been revised and Beasley will start as usual. Look for Beasley to take on his typical role as one of the Knicks' top options offensively. In two games since Kristaps Porzingis (knee) went down, Beasley has averaged 18.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 30.0 minutes.
More News
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Will come off bench Monday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Leads offense with 21 points Thursday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Will shift into starting five Thursday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Starts second half after Porzingis injury•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Leads bench with 12 points Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...