Updating a previous report, Beasley will start at power forward for Monday's game against the 76ers.

It was originally reported that Beasley would shift to a bench role in favor of Kyle O'Quinn, but that lineup has since been revised and Beasley will start as usual. Look for Beasley to take on his typical role as one of the Knicks' top options offensively. In two games since Kristaps Porzingis (knee) went down, Beasley has averaged 18.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 30.0 minutes.