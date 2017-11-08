Knicks' Michael Beasley: Starting at power forward Wednesday
Beasley will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Stefan Bondy of New York Daily News reports.
Kristaps Porzingis is dealing with both an elbow and ankle injury and will get the night off Wednesday. That leaves a huge gap in the frontcourt and allows Beasley to pick up the start in his place. While Beasley will get the call in the top unit, it will likely be a committee approach to fill Porzingis' minutes, with guys like Doug McDermott and Lance Thomas seeing a larger workload as well.
More News
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Sees 18 minutes in return from ankle injury•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Will try to play Saturday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Questionable Saturday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Won't return Thursday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: X-Rays negative, questionable to return Thursday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Helped to locker room Thursday•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...