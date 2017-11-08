Knicks' Michael Beasley: Starting at power forward Wednesday

Beasley will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Stefan Bondy of New York Daily News reports.

Kristaps Porzingis is dealing with both an elbow and ankle injury and will get the night off Wednesday. That leaves a huge gap in the frontcourt and allows Beasley to pick up the start in his place. While Beasley will get the call in the top unit, it will likely be a committee approach to fill Porzingis' minutes, with guys like Doug McDermott and Lance Thomas seeing a larger workload as well.