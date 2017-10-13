Play

Knicks' Michael Beasley: Starting Friday

Beasley (elbow) will draw the start during Friday's preseason finale against the Wizards, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Beasley's elbow injury has apparently healed well. He's a candidate to begin the year as the team's starting small forward.

