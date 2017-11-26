Knicks' Michael Beasley: Starting Saturday

Beasley will start Saturday's game against the Rockets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

The Knicks will be without both Enes Kanter and Kristaps Porzingis due to back injuries, so Beasley and Kyle O'Quinn will move into the starting five up front. Beasley had been a DNP-CD in each of the previous two games and has played more than 15 minutes just four times this season.