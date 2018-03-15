Knicks' Michael Beasley: Starting Thursday
Beasley is starting at power forward for Thursday's contest against the 76ers.
With Lance Thomas (personal) out, coach Jeff Hornacek has opted to throw Beasley into the starting five. In 17 starts this season, the forward has averaged 15.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 29.0 minutes.
