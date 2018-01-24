Beasley will start at power forward for Tuesday's tilt against the Warriors, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.

No surprise here, as it was announced earlier in the day that Kristaps Porzingis (knee) would be sidelined for the contest. Beasley will be a popular DFS play as a result, as he has thrived when given steady playing time this season. He is averaging 20.2 points and 5.3 rebounds across 27.8 minutes in six starts this season.