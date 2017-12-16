Knicks' Michael Beasley: Starting vs. Thunder
Beasley will start Saturday's game against the Thunder, Ian Begley of ESPN New York reports.
The Knicks will hold out Kristaps Porzingis (knee), so Beasley will move into the starting lineup at power forward and will be in line for increased minutes. Lance Thomas, Kyle O'Quinn and Doug McDermott could also be set for slightly larger roles, and the Knicks will activate Joakim Noah for extra depth up front.
