Beasley opened the second half of Tuesday's 103-89 loss to the Bucks at power forward after Kristaps Porzingis (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the first half. Beasley finished with nine points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes, but turned the ball over five times.

Though Beasley had a rough outing Tuesday, he received his most minutes since Jan. 25 and should be the primary beneficiary of Porzingis' injury, as has largely been the case in the other seven games the Knicks star has missed this season. In those contests, Beasley has averaged 20.2 points (on 54.5 percent shooting from the field), 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 block and 0.7 treys in 28.8 minutes per game. The veteran forward is on an expiring contract and thus is a candidate to be traded ahead of Thursday's deadline, but if he remains with the Knicks once the deadline passes, he'll make for an attractive pickup across nearly all formats.