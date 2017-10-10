Knicks' Michael Beasley: Suffers bruised elbow

Beasley will not return to Monday's preseason game versus the Rockets due to a bruised elbow.

Beasley had accumulated 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and three steals across 24 points before exiting the contest. He was continuing his impressive preseason play until bruising his elbow. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time. Consider him day-to-day until the team provides more clarity.