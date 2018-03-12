Beasley tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Sunday's 132-106 loss to the Raptors.

Beasely entered the starting lineup with Lance Thomas (thumb) and Enes Kanter (back) both out, responding with his first double-double since the All-Star break. He continues to see minutes in the mid-20s most nights, but he'd scored in double-digits just twice in the same aforementioned span. As soon as all the Knicks' regulars are back in the fold, Beasley's role should diminish back to a similar level.