Beasley provided 21 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 123-112 loss to the Warriors.

Beasley drew the start for Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and went on to lead the team in scoring on the night. The veteran forward did rack up four fouls, but he still logged his fifth 30-minute-plus workload the campaign. Coupled with another red-hot shooting performance last Sunday against the Lakers, Beasley has now shot 62.5 percent (15-for-24) over the last two games and has eclipsed the 50.0 percent mark from the field in five of the last seven games. He's also posted double-digit scoring totals in seven of the last eight contests and has compiled three double-doubles overall in 11 January outings. Beasley could potentially draw another start if Porzingis is unable to suit up for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, but irrespective of where he slots on the depth chart, his high-usage role is keeping his fantasy value robust across deeper formats and as a DFS play.