Knicks' Michael Beasley: To return to bench Wednesday
Beasley will shift back to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Beasley has started the last two games in place of the injured Kristaps Porzingis (ankle), averaging 17.0 points and 3.0 rebounds across 21.0 minutes. However, with Porzingis healthy and set to rejoin the top unit, Beasley will be sent back to a bench role and should see decreased minutes and production because of it. With that said, Beasley will likely fall off the radar in most fantasy leagues, but will still remain a quality offensive spark plug off the bench for the Knicks
