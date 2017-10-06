Knicks' Michael Beasley: To start Friday

Beasley will draw the start at power forward during Friday's preseason game against the Wizards, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

With Kristaps Porzingis (rest) taking the night off, the team will opt to get a look at Beasley joining the starting five. He's been known to fill it up in a hurry, averaging 7.3 field-goal attempts across 16.7 minutes per game with the Bucks last season.