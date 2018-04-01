Beasley supplied 32 points (14-21 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 loss to the Pistons.

Beasley stepped up in a major way in the absence of Enes Kanter (back), posting his third consecutive game of over 20 points in the process. Beasley has put to the ball up on at least 20 occasions during those contests as well, and prior to Saturday, he'd also been offering steady production on the boards by hauling in between six and 13 rebounds in eight straight contests. If Kanter is forced to miss multiple games, Beasley should only continue to thrive in his absence.