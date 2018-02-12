Knicks' Michael Beasley: Will come off bench Monday
Beasley will come off the bench for Monday's matchup with the 76ers, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Coach Jeff Hornacek is making a few different moves in order to matchup better with the 76ers, so the Knicks will roll out a starting lineup featuring Jarrett Jack, Tim Hardaway, Lance Thomas, Kyle O'Quinn and Enes Kanter. Despite the demotion, Beasley should still operate as one of the Knicks' go-to options offensively, so fantasy owners shouldn't be overly concerned about the move. In two games since Kristaps Porzingis (knee) went down, Beasley has averaged 18.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 30.0 minutes.
