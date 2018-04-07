Knicks' Michael Beasley: Will play vs. Bucks
Beasley (leg) will be available for Saturday's matchup with the Bucks, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Beasley was held out of Friday's game against Miami with a bruised left knee, but he'll return from his two-game absence Saturday and look to pick up where he left off. Last time out, Saturday against Detroit, Beasley went for 32 points, four rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes.
