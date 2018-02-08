Knicks' Michael Beasley: Will shift into starting five Thursday
Beasley will start at power forward in place of Kristaps Porzingis (knee) on Thursday against the Magic.
The Knicks recently lost Porzingis to a season-ending knee injury, so Beasley will start in his place and should see increased usage moving forward. Look for Beasley to operate as one of the go-to options offensively and he should be owned in most formats at this point. In seven previous starts this season, Beasley has averaged 20.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 28.9 minutes.
