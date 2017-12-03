Knicks' Michael Beasley: Will start at power forward Sunday

Beasley will start at power forward for Sunday's matchup with the Magic, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

The Knicks are slated to be without Kristaps Porzingis (ankle/illness) on Sunday, which allows Beasley to pick up the start in his place. In two starts earlier this season, Beasley averaged an impressive 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 28.2 minutes, so he'll be an intriguing low-cost option for Sunday's DFS slate.