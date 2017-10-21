Knicks' Michael Beasley: Will try to play Saturday

Beasley (ankle) will attempt to play in Saturday's game against the Pistons, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Beasley suffered a foot injury in the opener against Oklahoma City on Thursday, but after taking it easy Friday he'll give it a go Saturday night. Considering Beasley's role is somewhat difficult gauge even when healthy, he's best avoided in daily contests given the current situation.

