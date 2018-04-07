Knicks' Michael Beasley: Won't return Friday
Beasley (knee) won't return to Friday's game against the Heat.
Beasley sustained a knee contusion shortly after tip-off and was initially ruled questionable to return. Isiah Hicks and Luke Kornet figure to see some extra time while Beasley is out. Looking ahead, Beasley should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against Milwaukee.
