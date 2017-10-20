Knicks' Michael Beasley: Won't return Thursday

Beasley (ankle) won't return to Thursday's game against the Thunder, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

The diagnosis is a left ankle sprain. But, on the plus side, his X-rays returned negative, so it seems doubtful he'll miss a large chunk of games. Regardless, he should tentatively be considered questionable for Saturday's contest against the Pistons.

