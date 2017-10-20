Knicks' Michael Beasley: X-Rays negative, questionable to return Thursday
Beasley (ankle) received X-rays in the locker room, which returned negative, and he is questionable to return to Thursday's game, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
While questionable to return Thursday, his negative X-rays point to his injury being minor. So, even if he doesn't step back onto the floor Thursday, it seems doubtful he'll miss a large stretch of games.
