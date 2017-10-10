Knicks' Michael Beasley: X-rays show no significant injury

Beasley left Monday's preseason game against the Rockets with a bruised elbow, however X-rays show there is no significant injury, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Beasley was having himself another strong preseason showing, recording 17 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists over 24 minutes before the injury forced his exit. While the X-rays didn't show any significant injury, it is worth noting that Beasley was in a sling after the game. The timetable on the injury is unknown at this time, meaning Beasley should be considered day-to-day until more information is provided.