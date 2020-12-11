Kidd-Gilchrist is out for Friday's preseason opener against the Pistons, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
It's unclear why Kidd-Gilchrist is out. We may learn more ahead of Sunday's preseason game against the Pistons.
