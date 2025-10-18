Bridges posted 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Friday's 113-108 preseason win over the Hornets.

Bridges enjoyed a strong all-around showing, and while he wasn't all that efficient from downtown, he was decent from inside the arc and made strong contributions as a defender. The Villanova product has averaged 17.0 points per game or more in each of his previous three seasons and will again play a key role on both sides of the ball for New York heading into the 2025-26 campaign.