Bridges has agreed to sign a four-year, $150 million contract extension with the Knicks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The deal also includes a player option for the 2029-30 campaign. Bridges has proven to be a durable asset over the years, as he's never missed a single game in his NBA career due to an injury, and he'll remain a key component in New York's lineup for the foreseeable future. Over 82 regular-season outings in 2024-25, the veteran swingman averaged 17.6 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 37.0 minutes per game.