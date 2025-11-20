Bridges accumulated 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-111 win over the Mavericks.

The 29-year-old forward continues to be a terror at the defensive end of the court. Bridges has racked up multiple blocks in three straight games and multiple steals in five straight, and on the season he's averaging 16.1 points, 4.9 assists, 4.4 boards, 2.4 threes, 2.1 steals and 1.2 blocks a contest -- with the assists, steals and blocks all representing career highs if he can maintain that pace.