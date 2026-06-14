Knicks' Mikal Bridges: Bounces back in Game 5

Bridges closed with 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block over 39 minutes during Saturday's 94-90 victory over San Antonio in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

After combining for only nine points in Games 3 and 4, Bridges had 14 points Saturday, his second-highest output of the NBA Finals, good enough to help the Knicks capture an NBA championship for the first time in 53 years. The 2018 No. 10 overall pick had a down year offensively in 2025-26, averaging 14.4 points, 3.2 less than he had during the 2024-25 campaign. Still, Bridges' durability and contributions on both ends of the floor made him a valuable component of New York's championship run despite the decline in scoring.