Bridges totaled 27 points (9-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 124-119 loss to the Pistons.

Bridges delivered a productive bounce-back performance following a three-game stretch in which he averaged 5.3 points on 18.8 percent shooting from the field. The 28-year-old swingman finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Jalen Brunson (31 points), albeit in a losing effort. Bridges also torched the nets Monday, recording five-plus triples for just the fourth time this season.