The Nets traded Bridges to the Knicks in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic (foot/wrist), four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick via the Bucks, an unprotected pick swap and a second-round pick on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bridges will head to the Knicks after being traded from Phoenix to Brooklyn in a package for Kevin Durant in 2022-23. Last season, Bridges averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.8 minutes across 82 appearances, all of which were starts. In New York, Bridges will likely start at one of the forward spots, especially if the team is unable to retain OG Anunoby in free agency. Bridges is one of the league's most effective three-and-D wings, has displayed impressive availability throughout his career, and has a good relationship with former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart.