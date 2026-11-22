Bridges contributed 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Saturday's 97-96 victory over the Trail Blazers.

While Bridges' numbers from Saturday's game don't jump off the page, he came through when it mattered most for New York, drilling a buzzer-beating triple to save the day for the Knicks after they blew a 26-point lead. The 30-year-old veteran is averaging 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 triples and 1.1 steals per game this season.