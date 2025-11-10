Knicks' Mikal Bridges: Drills four triples in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bridges finished Sunday's 134-98 win over Brooklyn with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), one rebound and five assists across 28 minutes.
Bridges was very efficient from the field, making all but two shots on his way to 16 points, but Sunday also marked his third consecutive game in which he failed to get to the free-throw line and fourth overall this season. In nine games, Bridges is averaging 16.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.7 threes per game.
