Bridges registered 24 points (9-14 FG, 6-7 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists across 40 minutes during Sunday's 132-125 victory over the Heat.

Bridges caught fire from beyond the arc, tallying his ninth 20-point effort of the season in the process. The 29-year-old forward is pushing for his first career All-Star nod in 2025-26, returning early-round fantasy value in nine-category leagues. Over his last 17 outings, Bridges has averaged 17.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks in 35.8 minutes per game while shooting 53.4 percent from the field.