Bridges finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound and two steals across 17 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 win over the 76ers.

Bridges and the majority of his team's starters played limited minutes during the preseason opener, with Mitchell Robinson leading the way at 18. Robinson stole the show with 16 rebounds, but Bridges was one of three players on the squad to crack double digits in the scoring column.