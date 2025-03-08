Bridges amassed 22 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block over 43 minutes during Friday's 105-95 loss to the Clippers.
The 28-year-old wing turned an efficient shooting night into just his second performance of 20-plus points over the last 13 games. Bridges may need to step up more consistently on offense for the Knicks while Jalen Brunson (ankle) is on the shelf -- over that 13-game span, Bridges is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.0 threes, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.
