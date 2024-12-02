Bridges posted 31 points (12-19 FG, 7-12 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 118-85 victory over New Orleans.

Bridges erupted for a season high in scoring and triples in Sunday's blowout win over New Orleans, with his 31 points also serving as a game-high figure. The 28-year-old two-way wing's usage has taken a hit since being traded from the Nets to the Knicks this past offseason while playing with more stars, but he's remained a steady fantasy contributor by averaging 16.3 points, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field through 20 contests. Fantasy managers will want to see Bridges build on this performance moving ahead, but the forward has a tough matchup on tap Tuesday against a Magic team allowing the fewest points per game in the league this season.