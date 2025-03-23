Bridges logged 27 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 122-103 victory over Washington.

Bridges extended his streak of games with double-digit points to eight, and this was the third time he cleared the 25-point mark in that stretch. The veteran forward has been outstanding in recent weeks and has looked solid as one of the go-to options on offense for the Knicks in the absence of Jalen Brunson (ankle). Bridges is averaging 21.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in that eight-game stretch.