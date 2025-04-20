Bridges produced eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 win over Detroit in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Bridges finished with only eight points in Sunday's win over the Pistons in Game 1. However, the Knicks were able to endure, thanks to solid performances from Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns, which have propelled New York to a one-game series lead in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
More News
-
Knicks' Mikal Bridges: Dishes out team-high eight assists•
-
Knicks' Mikal Bridges: Hits 20-point mark again•
-
Knicks' Mikal Bridges: Goes for 26 points in win•
-
Knicks' Mikal Bridges: Dishes out nine assists Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mikal Bridges: Excellent all-around performance•
-
Knicks' Mikal Bridges: Solid all-around performance•