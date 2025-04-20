Bridges produced eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 win over Detroit in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Bridges finished with only eight points in Sunday's win over the Pistons in Game 1. However, the Knicks were able to endure, thanks to solid performances from Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns, which have propelled New York to a one-game series lead in the first round of the NBA playoffs.