Bridges amassed eight points (3-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 44 minutes during Sunday's 94-93 victory over Detroit in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Bridges was coming off two strong showings on the offensive end, but he couldn't get into anything kind of rhythm until late in the game Sunday -- the veteran forward hit a pair of clutch three-pointers and also picked up a couple steals in the fourth quarter. Through four postseason games, Bridges holds averages of 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 blocks, 2.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.