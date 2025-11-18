Bridges racked up 23 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 115-113 loss to Miami.

Bridges was efficient from the floor en route to posting his fifth game with at least 20 points this season, but he delivered strong value with his peripheral contributions as well -- he recorded at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. Bridges' scoring numbers have been a bit inconsistent this season, but the veteran forward seems to be trending in the right direction and has posted at least 15 points in four of his last five outings. The Knicks need him to step up offensively as long as Jalen Brunson (ankle) remains out.