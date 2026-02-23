Bridges amassed 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 105-99 win over the Bulls.

Bridges remains one of the most dependable assets for fantasy managers, as he continues to stay on pace with playing all 82 games in his fifth consecutive year. The swingman has averaged 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 31.0 minutes per contest in his last seven games, shooting 50.0 percent from the field.