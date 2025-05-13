Bridges accumulated 23 points (11-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals in 44 minutes during Monday's 121-113 win over the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Bridges posted his best scoring output of the series and lifted the Knicks to being just one win away from the Conference Finals. He endured a rough start to the series but surpassed the 15-point mark for the first time since the Game 6 win over the Pistons in the first round. The Knicks are 3-0 when Bridges reaches the 20-point mark in the current playoff run.