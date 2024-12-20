Bridges chipped in 29 points (12-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 133-107 victory over the Timberwolves.

Even though Jalen Brunson tends to operate as the Knicks' second-best offensive weapon behind Karl-Anthony Towns, this time it was Bridges who took over. This 29-point output represented his second-best scoring mark of the season, and it was also the third time Bridges reached the 20-point plateau over his last five outings. During that five-game stretch, the veteran forward is averaging 21.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.