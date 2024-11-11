Bridges closed with eight points (4-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and one block over 42 minutes during Sunday's 132-121 loss to the Pacers.
For the first time in nine outings, Bridges was held to single-digit points. It was certainly a night to forget, as Bridges missed all six of his three-point attempts. He's currently on pace to hit a career-low from beyond the arc with a 31.7 percent mark, so fantasy managers will be hoping for some positive regression.
