Bridges posted 27 points (12-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one block in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 win over Utah.

Bridges shot a season-best 70.6 percent from the field, tallying at least 20 points for the third time in the past five games. After a slow start to the season, Bridges has rounded into form, averaging 21.2 points, 1.4 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in a whopping 41.0 minutes per game over the past month.